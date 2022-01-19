Raiders interviewing Bears’ Champ Kelly for GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of their search for a new general manager and head coach, where there are some intriguing candidates that have interviewed or will interview for those vacancies.

One of the GM candidates is someone Chicago knows well in Champ Kelly, who serves as the Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He interviews for Chicago’s vacancy last week, and he’s garnered interest elsewhere, too.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders will interview Kelly for their GM vacancy on Thursday.

The #Raiders will conduct interviews later week to fill their vacant GM job. #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler, who keyed the team’s thorough rebuild through FA and the draft, will do his Friday. #Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly interviews on Thursday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Kelly has been with the Bears since 2015. He was promoted to his current role in 2017, where he’s been responsible for evaluating draft players, pro stuff and has even served as a conduit between the front office and a lot of the players, per Dan Pompei. Kelly has previously interviewed for GM openings with the Denver Broncos (2021) and New York Jets (2019).

Bears players, past and present, have made it clear that they want Kelly as the next GM. But they’re not the ones making the final call. That’ll be Chairman George McCaskey.

