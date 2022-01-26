Raiders interview Steelers personnel man Brandon Hunt for General Manager position

Levi Damien
·1 min read

The interviews continue for the Raiders as they attempt to hire a new General Manager. Today the seventh report came out of the Raiders interviewing a candidate. Tuesday they interviewed Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hunt has been in his position with the Steelers for the past 12 years. The Steelers have not had a losing season in that time. Or three years prior. Not to say their success is attributed to Hunt, but being in a winning environment for that long lends some credibility being that he is well versed in how a winning club operates.

Recommended Stories