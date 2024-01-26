Raiders to interview Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator Friday

Luke Getsy will make his case to the Raiders on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Getsy will interview with the Raiders about their offensive coordinator job. Getsy held the same position with the Bears for the last two years, but he was fired after the end of the regular season.

Quarterback Justin Fields showed some improvement during his time with Getsy in Chicago, but it wasn't enough for the coach to keep his job or ensure that he'll remain the signal caller in 2024. If Getsy gets the job in Las Vegas, he will be working with Aidan O'Connell or a new quarterback that the Raiders bring in this offseason.

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson have also had their names in the mix for the offensive coordinator job on Antonio Pierce's staff.