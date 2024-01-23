Raiders to interview former Bears OC Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator

Now that Antonio Pierce has been officially hired to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, his No. 1 job is to find the right offensive coordinator. That is usually the hardest thing to get right for defensive-minded coaches, but we’ve seen it happen before.

The good news is that Pierce and the front office appear to be casting a wide net searching for their next play-caller. Zac Robinson (Rams) is set to interview later this week, as is Luke Getsy, the former offensive coordinator of the Bears. That news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The #Raiders plan to interview former #Bears OC Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator job this week, per source. Chicago ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing, respectively, in two seasons with Getsy calling plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

Getsy was ultimately let go in Chicago as the offense just wasn’t consistent enough throwing the ball. But to his credit, he did have one of the strongest rushing attacks in the NFL.

If Pierce is looking to add a veteran offensive coordinator who has proven that he can run the ball effectively, Getsy does make some sense. But expect him to be just one of several names that the Raiders consider for this opening.

