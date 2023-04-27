Are the Raiders interested in trading for Buccaneers LB Devin White?

Over the last few years, we’ve seen more big-name players dealt during the NFL Draft than ever. Just last year, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were traded in the middle of Round 1. And with NFL trades becoming more common, could we see a few over the weekend?

One of the players that has recently requested a trade is Pro Bowl LB Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, the Buccaneers don’t seem interested in giving him a long-term deal. But he could be of interest to the Raiders, who have arguably the worst linebacker corps in the NFL?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Brad Spielberger suggested that the Raiders could move pick No. 100 for White.

Could we see Devin White on the Raiders? pic.twitter.com/N9orZDT3Lr — PFF (@PFF) April 27, 2023

With the Raiders having so many Day 2 and Day 3 selections, making a move like this does make some sense. White is in the prime of his career but would need a contract soon. The Raiders could decide to let him play out the final year of his deal and potentially use the franchise tag on him next spring.

While a move of this magnitude is unlikely to happen, we know that Dave Ziegler and the front office will be aggressive. Don’t be surprised if they pull off a big trade for a veteran this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire