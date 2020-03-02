Until Tom Brady signs a new contract, either an extension with the New England Patriots or a deal with a different team, there will be plenty of reports, rumors and gossip surrounding his future.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran gave a wide-ranging Brady update from the New England perspective. How are talks between Brady and the Patriots progressing? What does their pitch to him look like? Who are the other suitors and what are they going to offer?

Curran reported that talks between the Patriots and Tom Brady have taken place, even if not in the shape of a formal meeting. There has been communication between the two sides and the Patriots do want him back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was also some information on the teams going after the 42-year-old. Tampa Bay, Arizona and Las Vegas (that is still weird) had been previously connected to Brady.

There's a feeling that – while all the skill-position pieces may be in place in Tampa Bay – laid-back head coach Bruce Arians may be too much of a swing in the opposite direction from "No Days Off!" Belichick. Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden, I was told, isn't going to cold-shoulder Brady if the quarterback's people reach out but the team isn't planning to give great chase.

The Raiders seemed like a likely suitor, but if Gruden isn't fully on board that may change Brady's market.

How does all this connect to the Bears? Well, the Bears are in the market for a quarterback and Brady is the biggest name on the market. If he leaves New England, it would set off a domino effect at quarterback in the league and could give the Bears another option to join Mitch Trubisky in the quarterback room.

If Brady goes to the Raiders, Derek Carr becomes a realistic option for the Bears. If Brady stays, that's less likely to happen.

Buckle up.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

The Raiders' interest in Tom Brady may not be as strong as believed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago