Raiders injury report: WR Tyrell Williams 'heading in right direction'

ALAMEDA – Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams returned to practice Wednesday after three weeks of rest while battling a bout of plantar fasciitis. He missed two games in that stretch, a difficult consequence of a foot that just couldn't get right.

"It has been rough," Williams said. "I had never missed a game in my career, so it has been tough to be out the last two."

Williams ran some on Monday and responded well enough to practice on Wednesday. That doesn't guarantee he'll play Sunday in Houston, but odds are certainly improving after he stood zero chance heading into the previous game in Green Bay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders have sorely missed their No. 1 receiver, using tight ends and running backs as passing game focal points. Receivers have been accent pieces without him, but Williams had to be smart and wait for his injury to heal enough to get back in the action.

The waiting, it seems is the most difficult aspect of this injury experience.

"I have been battling that for sure," Williams said. "The hardest part for me isn't the pain. It's not being out there with my guys. I want to be dependable. That has been the toughest part for me."

Williams said he's "heading in the right direction" for a return to action, though he'll have to see how his foot responds to practice work.

"I thought he looked pretty good," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "I mean, he's still questionable. We'll see. We'll give him one more day to go out there and test that foot."

While right tackle Trent Brown also went back to work in a limited capacity, the Raiders are giving several prominent players time to rest this week. That list included right guard Gabe Jackson and center Rodney Hudson.

Story continues

Running back Josh Jacobs said after the Packers game he wouldn't miss any time with a shoulder injury, but sometimes the soreness hits a day or two later. He wasn't able to go, and Gruden characterized it as more than simple rest.

"He's got a legitimate shoulder injury," Gruden said. "He got hurt in the Green Bay game, had it shot up. He's still very sore and we'll list him as questionable for the game."

[RELATED: Jacobs setting tone for Raiders' offense]

Here's the full Raiders participation report: Here's the full Raiders participation report:

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

DE Arden Key (knee)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)











Limited practice

WR Tyrell Williams (foot)

RT Trent Brown (calf)





Full practice

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)



Raiders injury report: WR Tyrell Williams 'heading in right direction' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area