Raiders injury report: Trent Brown, Vontaze Burfict limited ahead of Week 4

ALAMEDA -- A number of key Raiders players got hurt Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Most of them were on the practice field Wednesday preparing for next week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

That includes right tackle Trent Brown, who couldn't finish the Vikings loss due to an ankle injury. He entered that contest working through a knee injury, but played through that ailment.

Brown was limited in practice Wednesday, but seems set to play through it this week.

The Raiders also re-stocked the linebacker corps, after putting Marquel Lee on injured reserve and limiting practice work for Vontaze Burfict and Nichols Morrow. That the latter two linebackers were able to prepare is a good sign for their availability against Indy, though not a formal guarantee.

Now the Raiders have six linebackers working, though three of them are ailing -- Kyle Wilber was also limited -- during the practice week.

New guy Dakota Allen and practice-squad promotion Justin Phillips were added in recent days as backup plans.

"We need them. I mean, we potentially need them," coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. "We're not sure if [Burfict and Morrow] are going to play. Right now, they are out there in a limited fashion. You got to have linebackers and last week we ran out. It was uncomfortable, so we've replenished the group and hopefully guys can get healthy and play."

Here's the full participation report.

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)







Limited practice

RT Trent Brown (knee/ankle)

LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee/elbow)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle)

LB Kyle Wilber (quadriceps)











Colts practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

CB Perre Desir (hamstring)

WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps)

S Malik Hooker (knee)

C Ryan Kelly (illness)

LB Darius Leonard (concussion)

DL Tyquan Lewis (ankle)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck)

















Limited practice

S Rolan Milligan (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)





