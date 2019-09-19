Raiders injury report: Trent Brown among list of ailing offensive stars

ALAMEDA – The Raiders offense is a bit banged up right now. Several expensive or highly-touted members of that unit are limited or worse at practice, including a large section of skill players working through pain.

Right tackle Trent Brown was the biggest omission on Wednesday's participation report, sidelined with a right knee injury that kept him out the closing moments of Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

"He's a tough guy," head coach Jon Gruden said. "Hopefully he's ready to go. We sure need him."

The Raiders need some good news from an ailing receiver corps. Dwayne Harris could be in bad shape dealing with an ankle injury, which is why the Raiders traded for Green Bay's Trevor Davis. He can help in the return game and bring speed to the receiver corps.

Tyrell Williams and Josh Jacobs are dealing with hip injuries, the Raiders announced on Wednesday, that left both guys limited in a practice that was dialed back to preserve health.

Williams and Jacobs also missed portions of a Sunday second quarter when the Chiefs went on a 28-point run, during which the Raiders offense couldn't get a first down.

"It's tough on all of us. It's tough to call plays when you're calling a play for a guy and he's not there," Gruden said. "Then you're calling a play for another guy and he's not there, so the emotional part of it you got to get over and you got to adjust kind of like playing on the road, or playing in London, or playing in Winnipeg. You just got to adjust. I'm really proud of those guys for coming back and giving us all they had and finishing the game and practicing today. They're tough guys."

J.J. Nelson also remains limited with an ankle injury, putting a strain on the receiver corps.

Ryan Grant, Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss are the only healthy receivers at this point, though it seems likely Williams will be ready by Sunday. The same goes for Jacobs, as vital as anyone to the Raiders success.

Here's the full participation report:

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

RT Trent Brown (knee)

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)









Limited practice

CB Gareon Conley (neck)

LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

DT Corey Liuget (knee)

WR J.J. Nelson (ankle)

S Curtis Riley (hip)

WR Tyrell Williams (hip)















