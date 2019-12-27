Raiders injury report: Travyon Mullen showing no concussion symptoms

ALAMEDA – Trayvon Mullen was strapped to a stretcher less than a week ago, following a scary situation where teammate Curtis Riley delivered an inadvertent shot to his head. The Raiders cornerback went to the hospital for further examination and has been getting good news ever since.

He was allowed to fly home with the team following a 24-17 victory over the host LA Chargers. The second-round NFL draft pick and full-time starter is in the concussion protocol but doesn't have a concussion -- once you start the protocol, you have to finish it -- but is dealing with a neck injury and an illness.

"You have to be evaluated any time they ask you or request you to be evaluated," head coach Jon Gruden said. "When there is an injury of that concern, I think there is a standard protocol that you go through, and I believe he's passed it with flying colors. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go."

Gruden says that last part kept him out of Thursday's practice, leaving solid odds he can play a must-win game Sunday against the host Denver Broncos.

We'll know more Friday when the Raiders release their injury report.

That will be a big moment, with plenty of impact players banged up heading into a game with postseason implications. Josh Jacobs missed practice with his lingering shoulder issue, not the Wednesday procedure designed to remove a skin infection.

Tyrell Williams missed practice with plantar fasciitis that has bothered him all season.

Lamarcus Joyner is missing work with a calf issue suffered against the Chargers. Richie Incognito missed that game with an ankle issue that has kept him sidelined. It's uncertain if he can go Sunday.

"I would say he's questionable at the very best for this game, but he's one of the toughest guys I have met," Gruden said. "And if there is a way, he'll play. Right now, he's not ready yet. Tomorrow will be a big day for the Raiders in terms of who's up and who's not."

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

OG Richie Incognito (ankle)

OG Gabe Jackson (knee)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness)

DB Lamarcus Joyner (calf/quadriceps)

CB Trayvon Mullen (neck/concussion)

WR Tyrell Williams (foot)















Limited practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)



