Raiders injury report: T.Y. Hilton among key Colts to miss practice

ALAMEDA – The Indianapolis Colts have some big names skipping practice leading up to Sunday's game with the Raiders.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton is one, missing his second straight practice on Thursday with a quadriceps injury. He aggravated the ailment during a Week 3 win over the Falcons and did not return to that game.

His status is ultimately uncertain but will play a big factor in this game. Hilton is the Colts' top target, someone who could trouble the Raiders defense.

Linebacker Darius Leonard has also missed Colts practice with a concussion. He had seven sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles last year, and taking away that valued and versatile weapon would make life a little easier on a currently struggling Raiders attack.

The Raiders participation report didn't change much between Wednesday and Thursday, though edge rusher Benson Mayowa (knee) and guard Jordan Devey (groin) were new adds and limited participants.

Trent Brown is expected to suit up on Sunday despite battling injuries. It seems more and more likely Vontaze Burfict will be able to go Sunday as well despite dealing with several ailments.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)







Limited practice

RT Trent Brown (knee/ankle)

LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee/elbow)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle)

LB Kyle Wilber (quadriceps)

OF Jordan Devey (groin)

DE Benson Mayowa (knee)















Colts practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

CB Perre Desir (hamstring)

WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps)

S Malik Hooker (knee)

LB Darius Leonard (concussion)

DL Tyquan Lewis (ankle)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck)















Limited practice

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)



Full practice

C Ryan Kelly (illness)

S Rolan Milligan (knee)





