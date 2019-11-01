Raiders injury report: Rodney Hudson, Andre James hopeful for Week 9

ALAMEDA – Raiders centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James didn't practice Thursday, missing their second workout in as many days.

That has left guard Richie Incognito to take snaps at center, along with recently signed center Erik Magnuson. That's not an ideal situation, but offensive coordinator Greg Olson isn't too worried about it.

"[It's] really not that high, to be honest with you," Olson said after Thursday's practice. "Both Rodney and Andre were out there today. They both felt good. They looked good walking around. They've given us indication that there's a good chance they'll be out there tomorrow."

That's still ultimately uncertain, especially for Hudson. James is a bit of a wild card, with the severity of his ankle issue ultimately unknown.

Incognito is Plan C, but the veteran has played some there in the past. For Olson, as a matter of fact.

"He played center when I was with the St. Louis Rams, a long time ago," Olson said. "And he played it very well. He got some work there today. That's a credit to the people that assemble the team to have so many versatile linemen."

Safety Erik Harris missed Thursday's workout with an illness, but his playing status is no major cause for concern at this stage. That's a good thing considering the Raiders are thin at his position with demoted former starter Curtis Riley as the primary backup. Harris and Karl Joseph have played almost every defensive snap the past four games.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

C Andre James (ankle)

DE Josh Mauro (groin)

S Erik Harris (illness)













Limited practice

DT PJ Hall (shoulder)

RT Trent Brown (calf)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (shoulder/wrist)









Full practice

OT Trent Brown (calf)

OG Gabe Jackson (knee)

WR Tyrell Williams (foot)







Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

C Andre James (ankle)

DE Josh Mauro (groin)











Limited practice

WR Tyrell Williams (foot)

RT Trent Brown (calf)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (shoulder/wrist)









Full practice

OT Trent Brown (calf)

OG Gabe Jackson (knee)





