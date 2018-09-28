Raiders-Browns injury report: Donald Penn cleared to play

Jon Gruden knows the Raiders badly need Donald Penn for Sunday against the Browns, and the head coach got good news.

ALAMEDA – P.J. Hall was limited the entire Raiders practice week. That was an encouraging step after the second-round defensive tackle missed two weeks with an ankle sprain.

It doesn't mean, however, that the Raiders will throw him into the fire Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

They don't want to rush Hall back if he's cleared but not fully ready to contribute. That's why he was listed as questionable Friday on the team's official injury report.

"It has been nice having him out here the last few days, but we don't just need him to just show up and play," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "We need him to play good. Is he healthy enough to play good? We're going to find out. But we need him, obviously."

Hall stands as arguably the Raiders' most talented interior pass rusher, though Clinton McDonald and Maurice Hurst have sacks from the inside.

The Raiders are thin up front and could use someone of his talent posthaste, but Gruden wants him to be produce upon return and avoid setbacks

Right tackle Donald Penn has cleared the concussion protocol and will play.

"We need Donald to go wire to wire in this game," Gruden said.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was added to the participation report Friday and is questionable with a hamstring strain, though Gruden initially thought he'd be okay.

Starting Browns safety Damarious Randall is questionable to play the Raiders with a heel issue.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out



S Karl Joseph (hamstring)



Questionable

DT P.J. Hall (ankle)

S Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (hamstring)





BROWNS

Out



LB James Burgess (knee)



Questionable

TE Seth DeValve (hamstring)

DB Damarious Randall (heel)

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion/back)





