Raiders injury report: P.J. Hall ruled out (again); Miami S Reshad Jones questionable

Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall was ruled out for the second straight game with a sprained ankle. He wasn't expected to play this game, though head coach Jon Gruden is crossing fingers he can return soon.

Only three are considered questionable or worse, leaving most impact players available for this Week 3 contest.

MIAMI – Injury reports can be lengthy even in the early going. This one advancing Sunday's clash between the Raiders and Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium is the opposite.

"He's working hard to get it right," he said Friday. "Hopefully he can return next week. We miss him."

Nick Nelson showed up on the participation report on Thursday with a hamstring injury limited his workload, though he has been inactive thus far regardless of health.

The Dolphins listed starting safety as questionable with a shoulder injury. He has 10 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed already, so losing him would be a blow to Miami's secondary.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out



DT P.J. Hall (ankle)



Questionable

CB Nick Nelson (hamstring)



DOLPHINS

Questionable



S Reshad Jones (shoulder)

