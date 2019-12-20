Raiders injury report: Offensive line ailing with Richie Incognito out

The Raiders' offensive line is in bad shape. Star right tackle Trent Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and the Silver and Black lost another Pro Bowl-caliber blocker heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Left guard Richie Incognito was ruled out Friday on the team's official injury report with an ankle injury suffered in Oakland's Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's no surprise, considering Incognito wasn't able to practice and was seen in a walking boot. While the injury bug has struck, Incognito has been a fantastic addition for the Silver and Black and should remain with the team next season.

Denzelle Good will start in Incognito's place. Head coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders likely will promote a practice squad player to be the new swing guard. Andre James can play guard, but the Raiders want him to specialize at center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lester Cotton Sr. and relative newcomer Kyle Kalis are options to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders also will play the Chargers without running back Josh Jacobs – he was ruled out earlier in the week – and linebacker Marquel Lee. Every other ailing Raider was pulled off the injury report.

[RELATED: Brown was lone home run in Raiders offseason full of splash moves]

The Raiders have dealt with significant injuries all season, and Gruden thinks the attrition level may be higher than normal.

"It has been, yes," Gruden said. "We have lost three linebackers for the season. We have lost two safeties. Our receivers and tight ends have taken a lot of hits. Same with the offensive line, and on special teams at punt returner. It has been tough, but it offers a great opportunity for other guys to get a chance. In the long run, I think it will help our team."

Story continues

Here's the complete injury report for both teams.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Marquel Lee (toe)

LG Richie Incognito (ankle)









CHARGERS

Doubtful

OT Russell Okung (groin)

Questionable

RB Justin Jackson (hamstring)









Raiders injury report: Offensive line ailing with Richie Incognito out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area