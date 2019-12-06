Raiders injury report: Offense suffers big blow with Trent Brown ruled out

ALAMEDA – Trent Brown has played through injury most of this season. The star Raiders right tackle missed but one game despite dealing with ankle and then knee issues since the early going, but a new ailment took him down for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Brown can't go due to a pectoral injury suffered in a loss to Kansas City where he didn't miss a snap.

Head coach Jon Gruden said Brandon Parker will start this gotta-have-it AFC clash at Oakland Coliseum.

Pectoral injuries can often end an NFL players' season – right guard Gabe Jackson played most of last season with a pectoral injury and was eventually felled by the painful ailment – but Gruden didn't address Brown's longer-term prognosis.

"We're going to have to update you on that later," Gruden said. "I know he's not playing this week. Hopefully he's going to be ready to go, but I can't comment any further than that."

Make no mistake: losing Brown is a huge deal. The massive right tackle regularly swallows pass rushers and is impactful moving forward in the run game. He can also handle business on his own, allowing the Raiders to use protection help in other areas. Now Parker might benefit from some assistance.

The switch to Parker is an obvious downgrade, though last year's initial third-round draft pick has raw talent but has struggled especially in pass protection when pressed into a starting role last season. He believes he's a far better player now sitting and watching Brown work. .

"I'm stronger, wiser and faster pretty much," Parker said. "I have been working and training and waiting for my number to be called. This is my time.

"I'm very excited. You don't want to see anybody get hurt but, when it's your number is called, you want to go out and prove yourself."

David Sharpe stepped in during Week 7 at Green Bay, when Brown missed work with an ankle injury. Sharpe spelled him again in Week 9, when a knee injury took him out against Detroit.

Brown played the following week and every game until now.

We know Brown won't play. It's legitimately up in the air whether running back Josh Jacobs can go Sunday dealing with a fractured shoulder. He has played through that injury since Week 7, but hasn't missed as much practice as he did this week. Jacobs wasn't available Wednesday, even for a walk-through indoors, or Thursday. He was limited on Friday but wasn't terribly active.

"He didn't do much," Gruden said. "He's questionable for the game. If he can't go, you see a lot more of DeAndre [Washington and Jalen Richard]. And we've got the big back [Alec] Ingold ready to carry the ball a few times."

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle>

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)









Questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)



TITANS

Out

LB Daren Bates (shoulder)

WR Adam Humphries (ankle)

CB Adoree Jackson (foot)

CB LeShaun Sims (ankle)











Questionable

WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring)



