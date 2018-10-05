Raiders-Chargers injury report: Marshawn Lynch returns to practice

ALAMEDA – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been a limited practice participant in recent weeks with a shoulder injury.

He skipped Wednesday's practice completely with the same ailment and, whether the injury was worse or the veteran needed some extra rest after 20 carries for 130 yards while beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday is irrelevant.

It shouldn't impede his ability to play the L.A. Chargers next week. He returned to work Thursday, the week's main practice, in a limited basis.

The Raiders are hoping he puts on another show against the Bolts after starting the season so well.

"I tell him every week after the game, I said, ‘Man, I really respect the way you play,'" Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. "He's a hard-running guy. That guy, he's great to be around. He loves football. Even though he may not tell you that, I can tell. He loves playing football. He's tough. He's unbelievable to watch. I'm glad he's on my team."

A banged up Raiders offensive line needs to help Lynch and the Raiders run game. Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson continue to be limited while managing injuries, though Kelechi Osemele remains out with a knee injury.

Jon Feliciano will play for Osemele if he can't go.

Safety Karl Joseph remains out with a hamstring strain, though he was seem by reporters working on the side with trainers.

Defensive end Bruce Irvin was a Thursday addition to the participation report with a knee strain.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

S Karl Joseph (hamstring)

LG Kelechi Osemele (knee)







Limited practice

WR Amari Cooper (foot)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (shoulder)

RG Gabe Jackson (pectoral)

LT Kolton Miller (knee)

RB Marshawn Lynch (shoulder)

DE Bruce Irvin (knee)















Chargers practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

WR Travis Benjamin (foot)

DE Joey Bosa (foot)

LB Kyzir White (knee)









Limited practice

OT Joe Barksdale (illness)

OT Russell Okung (groin)



