Raiders injury report: Lamarcus Joyner's status vs. Jets uncertain

ALAMEDA – Raiders slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner stretched with his team to start Wednesday's practice, a light session conducted without helmets.

The veteran cover man did some work during the portion open to the press, but he apparently didn't do much after that.

He was formally considered a non-participant on the team's practice report, which is an estimation considering the workout was only a walk-through.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders have moved lighter sessions to Wednesday, with intensity ratcheting up on Thursday and then down a bit Friday.

Coach Jon Gruden didn't say much about Joyner's health status after he missed a Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury from the previous game.

"He got in some work," Gruden said. "… We weren't doing much today, as you could see, in terms of full-speed work. We got a lot of reps today. I'm hopeful that he'll be ready to play, but we'll see how it goes when we lather them up [Thursday]."

Nevin Lawson assumed Joyner's role against Cincinnati and was solid in the high-priced veteran's place.

The Raiders obviously need one of their defensive captains healthy as soon as possible, as they push to make a playoff run. It's uncertain, though unlikely, that Joyner can come back to play the Jets.

Oakland would like him back the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs, which could be a showdown for AFC West supremacy.

David Sharpe wasn't available with a calf strain, though starting right tackle Trent Brown continues to play through knee issues.

The Raiders conducted a walk-through practice Wednesday. Therefore, the following participation report is an estimation.

[RELATED: Gruden enjoying Jacobs' success after Mack trade criticism]

Raiders practice report

Story continues

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

OT David Sharpe (calf)







Limited practice

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (knee)







Raiders injury report: Lamarcus Joyner's status vs. Jets uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area