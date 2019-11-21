Raiders injury report: Lamarcus Joyner misses practice ahead of Jets game

ALAMEDA --Raiders slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner did some light work in Wednesday's practice, conducted as a walk-through without helmets.

He didn't advance to more significant practice activity on Thursday -- he didn't do anything, as a matter of fact -- decreasing odds he'll be ready to go Sunday against the New York Jets.

The veteran doesn't need much time to get ready, but they'll want his hamstring right before bringing back an integral defensive cog.

Nevin Lawson occupied Joyner's spot in the slot against the Cincinnati Bengals last time out and fared well, which gives coaches the confidence to let Joyner heal upright.

Joyner and offensive tackle David Sharpe are the only players in jeopardy of missing this game.

Trent Brown remains limited with a knee injury, though he has played almost every week despite dealing with several ailments throughout the season.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

OT David Sharpe (calf)







Limited practice

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (knee)







