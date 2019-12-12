Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs 'looked great' in limited practice

ALAMEDA -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was cleared to practice on Wednesday, but head coach Jon Gruden couldn't guarantee he would play Sunday's Oakland Coliseum finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had things to prove to both trainers and coaches during the practice week to gain final clearance. It seems it could be coming soon.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Jacobs looked great in his return to work after missing last week's loss to Tennessee with a fractured shoulder suffered in Week 7.

"He looked great," Olson said. "He's been a pro and obviously he's shown that he can play with injuries. He's had different nagging injuries throughout the season, but he's a tough player and again that's a part of the reason why we drafted him.

"… we just feel good about him right now."

The Raiders got another valued rookie back on the practice field, with receiver Hunter Renfrow working for the first time since injuring his ribs and lung in an away loss to the New York Jets.

That doesn't mean he'll be ready to go right away. A Week 16 meeting with the L.A. Chargers was previously designated as a return target and might still be the case after limited work on Thursday.

"He was able to go through individuals today and routes," Olson said. "Just no contact, but he looked great, so it's good to have him out on the field. Brought a little juice to the offense. They're excited to see him out there."

Right guard Gabe Jackson was a non-participant in Thursday's work as he continues to battle through a knee injury that has negatively impacted consistently solid play. Right tackle Trent Brown remains out with a pectoral injury, without much to suggest he'll be ready to play on Sunday.

Brandon Parker will play for Brown, and Denzelle Good will step in if Jackson can't go.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)

CB Daryl Worley (neck)

LB Marquel Lee (toe)













Limited practice

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

WR Marcell Ateman (ribs)

S Erik Harris (hamstring)













