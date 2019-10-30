Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams limited in practice

ALAMEDA – Josh Jacobs had no problem playing through pain against the Houston Texans. The Raiders running back skipped two practices last week dealing with a shoulder injury, was limited in the third one and still had 15 carries for 66 yards and had 15 more as a receiver.

The game didn't dictate him being fed constantly in the second half of a 27-24 loss to the Texans, but Jacobs was adamant that injury wouldn't slow him down.

The fact he was limited Wednesday when the Raiders started on-field prep for the Detroit Lions was a sign he's headed in the right direction.

The same goes for Tyrell Williams. He was limited all last week, but being limited Wednesday is a sign his bout with plantar fasciitis wasn't worse or debilitating after playing significant snaps against the Texans.

The Raiders are starting to get whole on the offensive side – the line, however, is still taking some hits – thanks to skill players responding well.

Return man Dwayne Harris has aggravated his ankle and was a no-go on Wednesday. His status is in severe question.

Center Rodney Hudson missed practice with an ankle sprain and is expected to be unavailable for a while. The exact timetable for his return remains unknown. Backup Andre James was a surprise add to the practice report with an ankle sprain of his own. The Raiders worked Richie Incognito in at center on Wednesday.

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

C Andre James (ankle)

DE Josh Mauro (groin)











Limited practice

WR Tyrell Williams (foot)

RT Trent Brown (calf)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (shoulder/wrist)









Full practice

OT Trent Brown (calf)

OG Gabe Jackson (knee)





