ALAMEDA -- The Raiders' offense was ineffective in last Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans without running back Josh Jacobs.

The rookie sensation has a fractured shoulder and was unable to go despite giving an emotional plea to play prior to kick-off. Jacobs underwent an MRI on Monday and the results reportedly were better than expected, meaning Jacobs supposedly could give it a go in the finale at the Coliseum on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Jacobs was cleared to practice Wednesday when the Raiders held their normal mid-week walkthrough. Jacobs officially was listed as limited in Wednesday's estimation and he will have to clear some hurdles in order to get the thumbs up to go Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I just listen to the medical and Josh," Gruden said Wednesday. "He'll still have to go out there and move explosively tomorrow, Friday and do the things that a running back has to do to play in this league and protect himself in this league. We'll see what happens in the next 48 hours."

Right tackle Trent Brown, who missed the loss to the Titans with a pectoral injury, did not participate Wednesday and Gruden is not sure if he will be able to play against the Jaguars.

[RELATED: Raiders players share what it's like to jump in Black Hole]

Here is the Raiders' injury report from Wednesday's walkthrough:

Did not participate

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

CB Daryl Worley (neck)

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

LB Marquel Lee (toe)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)











Limited

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

DB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

G Gabe Jackson (knee)









Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs limited ahead of Jaguars game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area