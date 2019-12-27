Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs, Richie Incognito doubtful vs. Broncos

ALAMEDA -- Josh Jacobs hasn't seen the Raiders practice field in weeks. The rookie running back has been held out nursing a fractured shoulder since playing a Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Same goes for left guard Richie Incognito (ankle), a fellow Pro Bowl alternate massively important to the Raiders' attack.

The Raiders refused to rule either guy out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. It has playoff implications, after all. The Raiders need a win and tons of help to make the postseason and would benefit greatly from either guy's availability.

It's unlikely but not impossible after the Raiders designated Jacobs and Incognito doubtful on Friday's official injury report.

"These are guys that I have so much respect for," Gruden said. "I wouldn't be surprised if they tee it up on Sunday."

Gruden also made it clear a Wednesday procedure on Jacobs to treat a skin infection had no bearing on his playing status.

The Raiders pulled every other ailing Raider at least limited in practice off the injury report. That means cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Lamarcus Joyner, receiver Tyrell Williams and guard Gabe Jackson will play against the Broncos.

Here's the complete injury report for both teams:

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Doubtful

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LG Richie Incognito (ankle)







BRONCOS

Out

OT Ja'Wuan James (knee)

OG Ron Leary (concussion)

OT Elijah Wilkinson (ankle)









