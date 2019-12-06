Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss practice Thursday

ALAMEDA – The Raiders desperately need running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Both players have spent significant time playing through pain, and that very well could happen again this week.

Jacobs has been dealing with a fractured shoulder since Week 7. Brown has missed one game, but has played through ankle and knee injuries thus far this season. Now, he has a pectoral ailment keeping him out of practice.

Brown has played through a ton of pain and could well do so again.

"He's had a number of different injuries throughout this season," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "Nagging injuries more than anything else as you've seen. He's missed practice but he has been ready to go on Sunday."

Jacobs volunteered on social media that his shoulder is fractured, and him missing practice enitrely -- instead of being limited -- is a slight difference from previous weeks.

The Raiders try to manage his workload during the week to get him as ready as possible for game day.

"We would never put a player in harm, but we've managed him and he's been honest with us in terms of the injury," Olson said. "Our training staff has done a great job really throughout the week making sure he's ready to go on Sundays."

Right guard Gabe Jackson did not participate in Thursday's session after being considered limited for a Wednesday walk-through conducted indoors. His participation level on Friday will give further indication of his readiness for Sunday.

Raiders practice report

THURSDAY

Did not practice

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)













Limited practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)





