Raiders injury report: Hunter Renfrow could return later this season

ALAMEDA – Hunter Renfrow injured his ribs and punctured his lung during a Week 12 loss to the New York Jets, a scary situation that put the rest of his season in some jeopardy.

The Raiders couldn't say for sure if he'd finish out his rookie season, where he made steady progress and ranked high among quarterback Derek Carr's most reliable targets.

He didn't play last week against Kansas City and won't play Sunday against Tennessee at Oakland Coliseum, but could well come back down the stretch.

"We're hopeful that he could return for the last game or two," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "We're going to keep him on the active roster. We'll do without him for another game or two, and we're hoping to get him back for the Chargers game [in Week 16]. That's on our wish list, our hope list right now for Hunter. We miss him."

Renfrow wasn't active on Wednesday, according to a practice estimation from the team. The Silver and Black conducted a walk-through session off-site, on a basketball court in Alameda to avoid inclement weather. The focus is teaching and the mental side of the game.

"We have made some adjustments to our roster, so we have gone inside to try to multiply our reps for a lot of people that we have to get ready to play," Gruden said. "There are pros and cons to everything. I like to get a lot of reps in on Wednesday to teach the game plan and make sure they're sound in their assignments. It's not at the same speed, but it's an important part of learning, especially the changes we have had at several positions.

"I think it has been beneficial. We'll come out and run fast Thursday and Friday and get ready for the Titans."

Running back Josh Jacobs was considered out on the team's practice estimation with a shoulder injury. Right guard Trent Brown was considered a non-participant with a pectoral injury. He has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries in recent weeks.

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)











Limited practice

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)







NOTE: The Raiders conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. Therefore, the participation report is an estimation.

