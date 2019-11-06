Raiders injury report: Defensive end a thin spot with Key, Mauro out

The Raiders are low on defensive linemen. Arden Key (foot) and Josh Mauro (groin) were ruled out of Thursday's game against the L.A. Chargers on the team's official injury report – Key will be out a lot longer than that – leaving just three healthy defensive ends.

The Silver and Black could roll with that trio, seeing Ferrell and Crosby playing most snaps with Mayowa in relief, or call up Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad.

A heavy rotation's typically employed along the defensive front, though that would be lessened in this instance if the Raiders stand pat against the Chargers. Mayowa has been efficient as a situation pass rusher, while Ferrell and Crosby have had some moments against the run and pass. Losing Mauro hurts the run defense especially, and the Raiders

We know the defensive line is down some key numbers. The Raiders certainly hope the offensive line isn't in a similar spot with Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown are formally questionable for this game.

Hudson wasn't close to returning this week, though it's uncertain whether he can play the Chargers or could use the extended downtime to best prepare for the home stretch. Trent Brown hurt his knee Sunday against Detroit and was done after a brief return to action where he wasn't himself. An MRI showed no significant damage, and Brown was able to participate in Tuesday's walk through.

Andre James struggled some in his first start at center. David Sharpe held his own on the right, but Brown is needed with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram looming off the edges.

Here's the injury report for Thursday night's game.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out

DE Josh Mauro (groin)

DE Arden Key (foot)







Questionable

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

RT Trent Brown (knee)







CHARGERS

Out

DT Cortez Broughton (illness)

DT Justin Jones (shoulder)







Doubtful

WR Geremy Davis (hamstring)

RB Justin Jackson (calf)

S Roderic Teamer (groin)







Questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (knee)

OT Sam Tevi (knee)

NT Brandon Mebane (knee)







Raiders injury report: Defensive end a thin spot with Key, Mauro out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area