Raiders injury report: Daryl Worley questionable, puts safety shuffle in doubt

ALAMEDA – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther talked a few times this week about moving cornerback Daryl Worley to safety. The prospect has come up a few times now, with the timing rarely right to move Worley from the outside in. He has played a handful of snaps at safety this season, but more of a prolonged stint is required to evaluate him at the position.

That was expected on Sunday against Jacksonville, especially after D.J. Swearinger was cut on Tuesday.

Worley would have to play for that plan to work out. That's far from certain after he missed the entire practice week with a neck injury. He was formally designated questionable Friday on the team's official injury report, but there's pessimism surrounding his availability.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's very questionable," Gruden said. "Very questionable indeed."

The Raiders have a few backup plans at safety if Worley can go. Curtis Riley can play every snap after focusing on obvious passing downs when Swearinger was here. Dallin Leavitt's also at the ready, hoping to play his first defensive snaps of the season.

Isaiah Johnson would see snaps opposite fellow rookie Trayvon Mullen at outside cornerback, with Nevin Lawson available as well. Nick Nelson was promoted off the practice squad to be ready in reserve.

Right tackle Trent Brown practiced for the first time in nearly two weeks on Friday and did enough to be designated questionable for Sunday's game with a pectoral strain. That's progress over a week ago, when he was ruled out against the Tennessee Titans. Brandon Parker will start if Brown can't go.

Josh Jacobs is also questionable and is expected to play through a shoulder injury as he has since Week 7.

Here's the complete injury report for both teams:

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Out

WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs)





Story continues

Questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

CB Daryl Worley (neck)

WR Marcell Ateman (ribs)

S Erik Harris (hamstring)

Marquel Lee (toe)















JAGUARS

Out

WR D.J. Chark (ankle)





Raiders injury report: Daryl Worley questionable, puts safety shuffle in doubt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area