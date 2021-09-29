Raiders injured DT Gerald McCoy suspended six games for PED violation

Gerald McCoy was trying hard to continue his career this season with the Raiders after injuries knocked him out last season. Those hopes took a hit when he was injured in the team’s season opener.

McCoy was carted off the field with what ultimately was revealed to be a ruptured quad which very likely ended his comeback season as soon as it began.

Today, McCoy got some additional bad news on top of that. He has been suspended for six games without pay for violating the league policy on performance enhancing drugs.

McCoy put out a statement apologizing for his actions, though he says he didn’t realize he had taken a banned substance.

This suspension will be served starting immediately, which means the only real difference here is he will not be paid for the next six weeks while he recovers from his injury.

McCoy will be 34 in January. Whether he was going to be able to continue his career was already in doubt. We may have seen the last of McCoy in an NFL uniform, let alone a Raiders uniform.