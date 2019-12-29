Raiders inactives: Richie Incognito out for must-win game vs. Broncos
If Sunday is to be a day of destiny for the Raiders, they'll have to achieve their playoff dreams without two key members of the offense.
Rookie running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out Saturday due to his fractured shoulder, and left guard Richie Incognito was ruled inactive Sunday prior to kickoff against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.
The Raiders need to beat the Broncos and hope the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans lose. They also need the Indianapolis Colts to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and a win or tie by either the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears.
If all that goes right, the Silver and Black will grab the No. 6 seed in the AFC and live to fight for one more week as Bay Area pirates.
Here are the inactives for both teams:
Raiders inactives:
WR Keelan Doss
LB Ukeme Eligwe
G Richie Incognito
RB Josh Jacobs
QB DeShone Kizer
DL Olsen Pierre
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
— Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) December 29, 2019
Broncos' inactives vs. Raiders:
RT Ja'Wuan James (knee)
RT Elijah Wilkinson (ankle)
RG Ron Leary (concussion)
DT Kyle Peko
CB Shakial Taylor
DE Deyon Sizer
OT Calvin Anderson
Austin Schlottmann starts at RG. Jake Rodgers starts at RT.
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 29, 2019
