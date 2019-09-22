Raiders inactives: J.J. Nelson expected to play big role vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Raiders are going a different direction at the receiver spot. Starter Ryan Grant was a healthy scratch prior to Sunday's game against Minnesota, after doing next to nothing last week against Kansas City.

J.J. Nelson is healthy again after aggravating an ankle sprain two weeks back, and will start and try to pick up where he left off during an excellent start to training camp. He has been hurt most of the last five weeks, but has the speed and contested-catch ability to make plays downfield.

The Raiders have seven receivers on the roster but just four active Sunday, with Trevor Davis unable to be fluent enough in the Raiders offense to play. With him and Dwayne Harris unavailable, Hunter Renfrow will return kicks and punts. Jalen Richard also is an option there.

While the receiver count is low, don't forget that tight end Darren Waller can play every receiver spot as well. The Raiders will move him around the formation to create desired matchups.

Right tackle Trent Brown missed two practices this week with a knee injury, but is ready to play Sunday, as expected. Denzelle Good also is ready to play, leaving a productive right side of the line intact despite injury issues.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget was supposed to make his Raiders debut on Sunday, but he wasn't deemed ready. P.J. Hall will play despite dealing with an illness.

