Raiders inactives: Henry Ruggs suits up for Las Vegas opener vs. Saints

The Raiders' big Las Vegas moment finally arrives Monday night when they open Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

After dispatching the Carolina Panthers 34-30 in Week 1, the Raiders will have a much more difficult task securing a win against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Jon Gruden's club was banged up in Week 1 and had a number of key players miss practice this week. Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs (knee) was able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday and is active for his first game in Las Vegas. Ruggs tallied three catches for 55 yards in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Panthers.

While Ruggs will play, offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) and offensive tackle Sam Young (groin) will not play vs. the Saints. Denzelle Good is expected to start at right tackle in place of Brown.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Michael Thomas is inactive for the Saints with a high ankle sprain.

Here are the full list of inactives for both teams:

Raiders

The following players are inactive for #NOvsLV: pic.twitter.com/OmHz1p4kSk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 21, 2020

Saints

C Will Clapp

DE Marcus Davenport

LB Chase Hansen

DB D.J. Swearinger

WR Michael Thomas

DT Shy Tuttle

RB Dwayne Washington