Raiders' iconic Al Davis Memorial Torch debuts at Allegiant Stadium

It's an old tradition that will carry on in the Raiders' new Las Vegas location.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch will continue to be lit in honor of the late long-time team owner. It was debuted on Wednesday through the massive retractable lanai doors in the backdrop at Allegiant Stadium:

The Al Davis torch stands tall as the lanai doors are opened for the first time in months at the @Raiders Allegiant Stadium. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/mpvDD1CWiA — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 3, 2020

It's a more updated version of the original torch, but the message remains the same. According to Raiders.com, that vision is "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win." That was a quote by the late Davis and before every home game, fans pay tribute to him with a flick of the flame.

Former Raiders and celebrities have created the flame including Bay Area-native rapper MC Hammer, former Super Bowl-winning head coach John Madden, Marshawn Lynch and many, many more.

Current owner Mark Davis admitted he was sweating a little bit on the construction of the 65,000-foot, $2 billion stadium amid the July 31 deadline.

But for now, at least a part of Al Davis will be there.

