Raiders' Hunter Renfrow suffered broken rib, punctured lung in loss to Jets

The Oakland Raiders may be without rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow for a while, if not the rest of the season, after an injury sustained during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

Report: Broken rib, punctured lung

NFL Network reported on Monday that Renfrow has a broken rib and punctured lung. Head coach Jon Gruden told media later in the day that Renfrow may be out for the season pending the results of medical testing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A fifth-round pick out of Clemson, Renfrow was allowed to make the cross-country flight home with his teammates after the game. He made his second start of the season against the Jets and said after the game that he’d taken a big hit early that sidelined him briefly, though he felt as though he’d had the wind knocked out of him.

He returned to the game only to have a defensive player land on him after a third-down conversion in the second half. At that point an official intervened out of concern, and Renfrow didn’t return.

Renfrow has 36 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns; 23 of his receptions are for first downs.

Gruden said undrafted rookie Keelan Doss, who has been active for only five games, could see more time in the slot.

Raiders rookie WR Hunter Renfrow reportedly suffered a broken rib and punctured lung against the Jets on Sunday. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: