The Raiders will have receivers Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins today against the Texans.

Hollins (heel) and Renfrow (hip) were questionable to play after neither had a full practice this week. Renfrow missed Wednesday’s practice with his injury.

Tight end Foster Moreau is returning after missing two games with a knee injury, which will help with the absence of Darren Waller (hamstring).

The Raiders’ other inactives are linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), receiver Keelan Cole, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, defensive end Tashawn Bower and running back Brittain Brown.

The Texans’ inactives are offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen and defensive lineman Demone Harris.

Raiders will have Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins vs. Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk