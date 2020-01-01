Raiders' Hunter Renfrow laughs at Foster Moreau's Clemson trash talk

The Raiders' season didn't continue into the playoffs, but there still is a big reason for bragging rights among teammates.

All eyes will be on the College Football Playoff National Championship come Monday, Jan. 13. That's especially true for the Raiders' 2019 draft class.

The Silver and Black might feel like the Clemson Raiders at times after they selected Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow last April, but don't forget about LSU's Foster Moreau.

On Wednesday, the rookie tight end had some fun with the trio of former Clemson Tigers. Renfrow, however, was having none of that.

Renfrow, who became the Raiders' most reliable receiver when healthy as a rookie, had a storied career at Clemson. After joining the team as a walk-on, he won two national championships with the Tigers.

The fifth-round draft pick had the second-most receiving yards by a Raiders receiver this season, despite missing three games to injury. Renfrow finished the 2019 season with 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

Moreau, drafted one round ahead of Renfrow, saw his rookie year cut short with a knee injury. Before his injury, he impressed coaches as a run blocker, pass protector and receiver.

The rookie tight end had 21 receptions for 174 yards and caught five TDs in 13 games.

If these two aren't watching their respective Tigers battle in the national championship together, they surely will have a hilarious group text.

