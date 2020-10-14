Raiders' Hunter Renfrow impressed by Rays' Hunter Renfroe's great catch

Renfrow-Renfroe love: Raiders WR impressed by Rays OF's catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hunter Renfrow knows a good catch when he sees one. Especially when it’s by Hunter Renfroe.

The Raiders’ wide receiver (Renfrow) witnessed a phenomenal outfield grab by the Tampa Bay Rays’ outfielder (Renfroe) during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series and was quite impressed:

If you’re wondering, yes, the two actually have met before. Renfroe posted on Instagram last year about the meeting, and said while they have the same name, they have two different stories.

Naturally, their names throughout their early career would cross over and confuse people, but it appeared they both had fun with it.

The Renfroe defensive gem robbed a hit from Houston Astros’ outfielder George Springer, who tends to have pretty strong numbers during the playoffs. The guy hit .389 in the AL Division Series against the Oakland A’s -- and well, we know what happened there.

Sorry, too soon, I know.

But, if it makes A’s/Raiders fans feel any better, if the Astros lose Wednesday’s game (Rays currently are up 3-0 in the series) they finish the season with a losing record. At least there’s that.