Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow demolishes Tevaughn Campbell on Chargers fake punt

With 2:03 left in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football contest between the Raiders and Chargers, the Chargers decided to attempt a fake punt from the Las Vegas 41-yard line. Punter Ty Long had a sideline pass to defensive back Tevaughn Campbell all set up, but Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was all over the play, coming down from coverage to prevent Campbell from holding onto the ball with a perfect impact hit.

Hunter Renfrow just did THIS. 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/06wgVrH8nJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow safety dots! You can see here what they were talking about on the broadcast: Renfrow was suspicious before the snap and and that read let him make the play. (NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/aOmfmo7Zxi — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 5, 2021

The Raiders went three-and-out on the subsequent drive, in part due to their interesting strategy of allowing rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood to try and handle Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa one-on-one (might want to throw that out right away), but Renfrow made a very impressive play here. Given his combination of speed to the target and aggressiveness when he got there, perhaps the Raiders should consider subbing him in at defensive back once in a while.