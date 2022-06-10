The Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed to a new contract.

Renfrow will sign a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

The Raiders had been hoping to get a new deal done with Renfrow, who was heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Now they have a key piece of their offense locked in.

Davante Adams arrived in Las Vegas this offseason to become the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver, and it’s likely that with Adams around this year, Renfrow will catch fewer than the 103 passes he caught in 2021. But the Raiders still have high hopes for Renfrow’s long-term future, and they’ll now ensure that he won’t leave next year.

Raiders, Hunter Renfrow agree to two-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk