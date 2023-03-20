Raiders hosting free-agent TE O.J. Howard on Monday

With Darren Waller off to New York and Foster Moreau still a free agent, the Raiders need some help at tight end. The expectation is that they will select their next TE1 in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they certainly could use some veteran help at the position.

The good news is that there are a lot of tight end options still on the market. And the Raiders are hosting one of those options on Monday on a free-agent visit.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders are meeting with former first-round pick O.J. Howard on Monday. Howard last played with the Texans in 2022, starting 10 games.

A possible Darren Waller replacement? Sources say the #Raiders are hosting former first-round TE OJ Howard, a pass-catcher who can help stretch the defense. The former #Bucs pick had 10 starts for the #Texans last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2023

Howard isn’t a big-time receiving threat, but he does have some usefulness as a blocker. Considering the Raiders just need a veteran on the roster, don’t be surprised if this deal ultimately happens in the next few days.

Howard has appeared in 72 games during his NFL career, starting 56 times. However, he’s totaled just 35 receptions over the last three seasons for a combined 426 yards and five touchdowns. Howard will turn 29 during the 2023 NFL season.

Related

Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin among the top free agents still available

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire