Raiders hosting free-agent CB A.J. Bouye on a visit

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to look for ways to improve their secondary under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The team is expected to be active in free agency and will likely use the 2021 NFL Draft to upgrade their defensive backfield.

However, they are getting a head start on free-agency as they as hosting cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was recently released by the Broncos. The news was first reported by Mike Klis of the 9News on Monday.

Vet CB A.J. Bouye is in Vegas today visiting with the Raiders, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 8, 2021

It’s not surprising that the Raiders have an interest in Bouye as he played under Bradley during his time with the Jaguars from 2017-2019. In fact, this was something Levi Damien predicted could happen early this offseason here at the Raiders Wire.

Boyue turns 30 in August, but he is still a capable starting cornerback. He is just the type of cornerback the Raiders should be looking to add to their defense as they want to bring in competition for Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette.

If anything comes up of this meeting, we will update this post and cover any future news here at the Raiders Wire.