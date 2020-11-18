Raiders hosting former Titans OLB Vic Beasley for a visit
Former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley may be on his way to finding a new NFL home sooner rather than later.
On Monday, it was announced that Beasley would be headed to Las Vegas for a visit with the Raiders.
The Raiders placed a host of defensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so the addition of Beasley could give the team a much-needed boost.
Beasley signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Titans during the offseason, but got off to a bad start and was cut after he failed to produce the way several thought he’d be able to.
Beasley will go through COVID-19 protocols if he is signed by the Raiders.
