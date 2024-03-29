Raiders will host Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on pre-draft visit
The Raiders are interested in adding a quarterback during the draft. That is anything but breaking news. The Raiders have been in search of a franchise quarterback all offseason, but it appears that a trade-up inside the top five isn’t likely to happen.
But that doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t draft a quarterback early. They’ve been doing their due diligence. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, they are set to meet with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of the NFL Draft:
Afterward, Penix was seen chatting with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Penix told ESPN that he has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers beginning next week.
Penix is one of several quarterbacks expected to meet with the Raiders over the next month. He is projected to be a Day 2 pick, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up being a late first-round selection.