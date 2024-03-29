Raiders will host Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on pre-draft visit

The Raiders are interested in adding a quarterback during the draft. That is anything but breaking news. The Raiders have been in search of a franchise quarterback all offseason, but it appears that a trade-up inside the top five isn’t likely to happen.

But that doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t draft a quarterback early. They’ve been doing their due diligence. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, they are set to meet with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of the NFL Draft:

Penix is one of several quarterbacks expected to meet with the Raiders over the next month. He is projected to be a Day 2 pick, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up being a late first-round selection.

