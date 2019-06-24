Raiders to host Rams for 2 joint practices

The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Oakland Raiders nose tackle P.J. Hall looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) -- The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for two joint practice sessions before the teams play in their exhibition opener.

The Raiders announced Monday that the practices will be held at their training camp facility in Napa on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The teams are scheduled to play a preseason game in Oakland on Aug. 10.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Rams coach Sean McVay have a long relationship with McVay's first NFL job coming on Gruden's staff at Tampa Bay in 2008.

The Raiders hosted joint practices last season with Detroit.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

