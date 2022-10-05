Raiders host more than 250 kids for football camp 'NFL Slimetime'
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman hosted kids for a football camp.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. Now the two are set to meet again on Sunday when Bosa's 49ers (2-2) travel to Carolina to take on Mayfield and the Panthers (1-3).
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency on Wednesday at the team's practice facility. Crosby was just getting some water. As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.
