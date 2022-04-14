Raiders host Darius Philon for free agent visit

The Raiders may be bringing back one of their own free agents.

Defensive lineman Darius Philon took a free-agent visit with the franchise on Thursday, according to transaction wire.

Philon was with the Raiders in 2021 and played in his first NFL action since 2018. He suffered a knee injury in Week 18 and missed the postseason loss to the Bengals. He had to undergo a second surgery to address the injury in March, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

In 11 games last season with two starts, Philon recorded 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, a pair of passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

Originally a Chargers sixth-round pick back in 2015, Philon spent his first four seasons with the organization before signing with the Cardinals in 2019. He was released in August of that year after an arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

He made his comeback with the Raiders last year, signing with the team in March 2021. But now Las Vegas has a new regime, led by head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

