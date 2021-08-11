Raiders host active duty military at Allegiant Stadium for USAA ‘Salute to Service Bootcamp’

On Tuesday, there was a military contingent in attendance at Raiders training camp. It was the first part of a day of football festivities that honored the service of local active-duty military service members for the USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.

In attendance were airmen from local bases Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base as well as the Nevada Test and Training Range.

This marks the first time the Raiders have hosted the event. The second part of which had the military service members take the field at Allegiant Stadium where they competed in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge.

“We feel the best way for them to get that one-on-one experience is to put them through what the players do,” said USAA spokesperson Eric Johnson. “That’s how we came to that. This event mirrors the NFL combine, so what better to get men and women out participating, doing the drills, doing the physical things they’re used to and mirroring the NFL combine.”

Among those on hand for the event was former Raiders QB Jay Schroeder. Meeting and greeting the service members and playing some catch with them as well. Schroeder, whose father served in the National Guard, has done several Raiders events honoring the military such as this.

Schroeder has purchased a ranch outside nearby Jean Nevada for the purpose of helping treat veterans with equine therapy. He and his partner, a former Army Ranger with three purple hearts, started the program in which they rescue wild mustangs and pair them up with vets. You can go to his website at http://www.Vetsandhorses.com to learn more.

He explained why he feels it’s so important.

“I just think it’s the respect of what they give up,” said Schroeder. “They go into this at an early age and give five, six, seven years of their life to this country and that’s a tough call. They come out great men and women, there’s no question about it. I just think that any chance we can to give back to them it’s a blessing. I get more out of being here than they do. There’s no question about it.”

#Raiders alum QB Jay Schroeder was on hand to meet and greet and participate as well. pic.twitter.com/V1nt3Ra5tl — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 10, 2021

For many of these service members, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I recall back when I was in the military and how much of a treat it would have been to see a camp practice, take the field at this brand new stadium, do the same drills with my shipmates, and meet former Raiders players. It was pretty cool to see.

“Even underneath the masks, you can see the smiles going from ear-to-ear,” said Colonel Cameron Dadgar, who also participated in the drills. “You could see the excitement, you could see the camaraderie building between the members, it is fantastic. It really was cool for everyone involved.”

While this was the first event of its kind, the Raiders have a long history of honored members of the military. Whether it’s current players and alums visiting military installations or veteran’s homes, or hosting groups of the military in training camp or for games.

