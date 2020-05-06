Raiders hope retooled secondary will result in vastly improved play

After a series of free-agent pickups and draft picks, the Raiders head into 2020 with a secondary that they hope is better equipped to deal with opposing passing attacks.

Coverage at the linebacker and secondary level has been a major weakness. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders have a two-year secondary coverage grade of 48.7 over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, which ranks second to last in the NFL.

There is reason for optimism heading into 2020, albeit layered with a sense of the unknown. Improvement depends on the development of promising second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and second-year safety Johnathan Abram and the play of two other starting positions likely to be manned by newcomers.

