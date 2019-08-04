Raiders honor Cliff Branch by wearing No. 21 jerseys at training camp

The Raiders honored a legend Sunday. Several players sported Cliff Branch's No. 21 jersey at practice.

Branch died Saturday at 71 years old.

Branch spent his entire 14-year career with the Raiders. The dynamic receiving threat finished with 501 receptions for 8,655 yards and 67 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 17.3 yards per catch.

Branch won three Super Bowl rings as a Raider. He also was named All-Pro three times and was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

