Raiders holding Jimmy Garoppolo out of OTAs as he continues recovery from broken foot

The brand new quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders is being held out — for now.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels confirmed that Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a three-year contract with Las Vegas in March worth up to $67.5 million, is being sidelined from the start of the Raiders' organized team activities as Garoppolo recovers from a broken left foot suffered in December.

"He’s going through his process just like we knew he would," McDaniels said Thursday. "Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had."

While McDaniels declined to outline specifics and offered only that Garoppolo's return to the field "could be" pushed back to as far as training camp in July, The Athletic reported that Garoppolo underwent surgery in March after he signed with the team.

"We're always going to err this time of the year on being smart," McDaniels added. "We don't play a football game, like I said, 'til three-and-a-half months, so to try to rush him out there, to get him out there in May, that's a poor decision."

New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Garoppolo, 31, is in his first season replacing former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, whom the team released in February after nine seasons with the franchise. Set to enter his 10th season in the league, he is coming off of a season in San Francisco in which he was not expected to see the field.

When then starter Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Week 2, however, Garoppolo completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,437 yards, with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games. Garoppolo then suffered a broken foot Week 13 and did not return to action, as backup Brock Purdy excelled in his place.

