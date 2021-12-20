Raiders hold out LB Will Compton, who taunted the Browns COVID-19 outbreak

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without linebacker Will Compton for Monday afternoon’s matchup with the Browns in Cleveland. The Raiders are holding out the veteran backup for personal reasons, not injury-related. It’s a deliciously ironic twist of fate for Compton.

Compton was one of the most vocal Raiders in complaining about the postponement of the game from Saturday to Monday. He has only been with the Raiders for one week, signing on December 11th and appearing strictly on special teams in Las Vegas’ 48-9 loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.

As the popular meme theme goes, a story in two acts:

.@Raiders Raiders LB Will Compton (Not injury related – personal) has been declared out for today’s game at Cleveland. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 20, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Raiders lost top CB Nate Hobbs after he tested positive for COVID-19.